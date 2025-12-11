Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Smashing Machine, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
Goofs
All about film
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Smashing Machine?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
22:20
from 2300 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree