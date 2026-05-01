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Kinoafisha Films Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 31 May 2026

Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 11:40 from 2400 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
10:50 from 1000 ₸ 12:20 from 1000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
10:40 from 2700 ₸ 13:35 from 2800 ₸
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