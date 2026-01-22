Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 23 January 2026

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 23 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 22 Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 14:00 from 2800 ₸
2D, RU
12:00 from 2400 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more