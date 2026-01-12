Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
Kinoafisha
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
13 January 2026
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 13 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
All about animated film
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1700 ₸
11:50
from 1700 ₸
13:50
from 1700 ₸
15:50
from 1700 ₸
16:10
from 1700 ₸
17:50
from 1700 ₸
2D, RU
12:00
from 1700 ₸
14:00
from 1700 ₸
16:00
from 1700 ₸
