Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 7 January 2026

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 7 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 11:50 from 2400 ₸ 15:50 from 2800 ₸ 16:50 from 2800 ₸
2D, RU
13:50 from 2400 ₸ 14:50 from 2800 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Song Sung Blue
Song Sung Blue
2025, USA, Biography, Drama, History
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more