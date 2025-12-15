Menu
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
15 December 2025
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 15 December 2025 Screenings in Kyzylorda
All about animated film
Today
13
Tomorrow
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, RU
10:25
from 1500 ₸
13:55
from 1500 ₸
18:50
from 2000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, RU
11:00
from 1200 ₸
14:05
from 1500 ₸
16:05
from 1700 ₸
19:30
from 2000 ₸
