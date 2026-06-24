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Kinoafisha Films Toy Story 5 Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 25 June 2026

Toy Story 5 Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Fri 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Toy Story 5? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:30 from 1900 ₸ 12:20 from 1900 ₸ 14:10 from 2100 ₸ 16:00 from 2100 ₸ 17:50 from 2100 ₸ 19:40 from 2300 ₸
2D, RU
10:00 from 1900 ₸ 11:50 from 1900 ₸ 13:40 from 1900 ₸ 15:30 from 2100 ₸ 16:10 from 6000 ₸ 17:20 from 2100 ₸ 19:10 from 2300 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Supergirl
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Cure
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
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