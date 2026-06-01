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Kinoafisha Films Supergirl Supergirl, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 25 June 2026

Supergirl Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 25 Fri 26
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:10 from 2400 ₸ 12:20 from 2400 ₸ 14:30 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 7000 ₸ 18:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 2800 ₸
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