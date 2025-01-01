Menu
Films
Chebi 2
Chebi 2, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
1 January 2026
Chebi 2 Showtimes – 1 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
16:20
from 2800 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, RU
14:20
from 1500 ₸
19:20
from 2000 ₸
