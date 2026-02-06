Menu
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
7 February 2026
Greenland: Migration Showtimes – 7 February 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
12:00
from 2400 ₸
14:00
from 2800 ₸
16:00
from 2800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, RU
16:20
from 1800 ₸
23:40
from 2200 ₸
