Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Avatar 3
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
17 January 2026
Avatar 3 Showtimes – 17 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
11:30
from 2400 ₸
15:00
from 2800 ₸
18:30
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Adulthood
2025, USA, Comedy, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree