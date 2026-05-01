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Kinoafisha Films Qara Qara, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary 1 May 2026

Qara Showtimes – 1 May 2026 Screenings in Kulsary

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, KZ
19:30 from 3000 ₸ 23:00 from 3000 ₸
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