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Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary
21 April 2026
Перiште Showtimes – 21 April 2026 Screenings in Kulsary
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
13:30
from 3000 ₸
15:20
from 3000 ₸
17:40
from 3000 ₸
19:30
from 3000 ₸
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Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
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