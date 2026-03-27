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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary 28 March 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 28 March 2026 Screenings in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Today 27 Tomorrow 28 Sun 29
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, KZ
15:40 from 3000 ₸ 19:30 from 3000 ₸ 21:20 from 3000 ₸ 23:10 from 3000 ₸
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