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Kinoafisha Films Нелегал. Через Мексику Нелегал. Через Мексику, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary 15 April 2026

Нелегал. Через Мексику Showtimes – 15 April 2026 Screenings in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Today 13 Tomorrow 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
12:00 from 3000 ₸ 15:00 from 3000 ₸ 19:00 from 3000 ₸ 23:00 from 3000 ₸
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
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