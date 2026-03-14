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Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary
15 March 2026
Ol sen emes Showtimes – 15 March 2026 Screenings in Kulsary
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14
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15
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, KZ
17:30
from 3000 ₸
19:20
from 3000 ₸
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