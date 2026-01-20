Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Gipnoz Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary 21 January 2026

Gipnoz Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Gipnoz? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, KZ
11:10 from 3000 ₸ 16:50 from 3000 ₸ 21:10 from 3000 ₸
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Detective
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more