Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Oiyn Oiyn, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary 14 January 2026

Oiyn Showtimes – 14 January 2026 Screenings in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Today 13 Tomorrow 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Oiyn? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
22:20 from 3000 ₸ 23:55 from 3000 ₸
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Song Sung Blue
Song Sung Blue
2025, USA, Biography, Drama, History
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more