Films
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary
22 February 2026
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 22 February 2026 Screenings in Kulsary
About
All about film
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Sun
22
Cinemas
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
15:30
from 3000 ₸
19:40
from 3000 ₸
23:10
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Krasavitsa
2026, Russia, Drama, War, Adventure, History
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
