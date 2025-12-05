Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Plan «Sh» Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Kulsary

Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Today 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Plan «Sh»? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, KZ
20:05 from 3000 ₸ 23:10 from 3000 ₸
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more