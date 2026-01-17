Menu
Films
Playdate
Playdate, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary
18 January 2026
Playdate Showtimes – 18 January 2026 Screenings in Kulsary
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
Mon
19
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
13:30
from 3000 ₸
21:10
from 3000 ₸
