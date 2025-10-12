Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ыстық ұя Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary 12 October 2025

Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 12 October 2025 Screenings in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 10 Sat 11 Sun 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, KZ
14:30 19:40 21:30 23:00
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more