Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary
11 October 2025
Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 11 October 2025 Screenings in Kulsary
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
10
Sat
11
Sun
12
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, KZ
14:30
19:40
21:30
23:00
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
