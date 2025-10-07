Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Junglilau Junglilau, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary 7 October 2025

Junglilau Showtimes – 7 October 2025 Screenings in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Today 3 Tomorrow 4 Sun 5 Mon 6 Tue 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Junglilau? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
14:20 22:40
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more