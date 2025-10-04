Menu
Kinoafisha
Kulsary, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary
4 October 2025
Аш пен тоқ Showtimes – 4 October 2025 Screenings in Kulsary
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
4
Sun
5
Mon
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Аш пен тоқ?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, KZ
13:00
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree