Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Silent Night, Deadly Night Silent Night, Deadly Night, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary

Silent Night, Deadly Night, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 12 Sat 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Silent Night, Deadly Night? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
11:20 from 3000 ₸ 21:00 from 3000 ₸
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
No Other Choice
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Stitch Head
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more