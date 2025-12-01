Menu
Films
Stitch Head
Stitch Head, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary
Stitch Head, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Tomorrow
12
Sat
13
How do I book tickets for Stitch Head?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
13:35
from 3000 ₸
