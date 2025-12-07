Menu
Films
No Other Choice
No Other Choice, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary
7 December 2025
No Other Choice Showtimes – 7 December 2025 Screenings in Kulsary
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
How do I book tickets for No Other Choice?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
10:00
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
