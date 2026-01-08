Menu
Kinoafisha
Kulsary, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Song Sung Blue
Song Sung Blue, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary
14 January 2026
Song Sung Blue Showtimes – 14 January 2026 Screenings in Kulsary
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
8
Tomorrow
9
Sat
10
Sun
11
Mon
12
Tue
13
Wed
14
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Song Sung Blue?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
17:20
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Song Sung Blue
2025, USA, Biography, Drama, History
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree