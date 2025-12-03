Menu
Kinoafisha Films Regretting You Regretting You, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary 3 December 2025

Regretting You Showtimes – 3 December 2025 Screenings in Kulsary

How do I book tickets for Regretting You? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
10:55 from 3000 ₸ 16:35 from 3000 ₸
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
