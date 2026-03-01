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Kinoafisha Films Reminders of Him Reminders of Him, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary 24 March 2026

Reminders of Him Showtimes – 24 March 2026 Screenings in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
13:35 from 3000 ₸
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