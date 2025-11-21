Menu
Films
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
18:10
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
2025, USA, Comedy, Drama
