Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Wicked: For Good Wicked: For Good, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary

Wicked: For Good, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Wicked: For Good? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
10:00 from 3000 ₸ 15:30 from 3000 ₸ 16:00 from 3000 ₸
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
2025, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more