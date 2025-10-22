Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Lermontov. Doomsday Lermontov. Doomsday, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary 22 October 2025

Lermontov. Doomsday Showtimes – 22 October 2025 Screenings in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Lermontov. Doomsday? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
10:00 15:00
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more