Films
Eternity
Eternity, 2025 Screening times in Kulsary
20 December 2025
Eternity Showtimes – 20 December 2025 Screenings in Kulsary
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
19
Tomorrow
20
Sun
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
RU
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Eternity?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
14:10
from 3000 ₸
20:30
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
