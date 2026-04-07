Menu
Kinoafisha
Kulsary, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
They Will Kill You
They Will Kill You, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary
8 April 2026
They Will Kill You Showtimes – 8 April 2026 Screenings in Kulsary
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for They Will Kill You?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
23:10
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree