Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Buratino Buratino, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary 14 January 2026

Buratino Showtimes – 14 January 2026 Screenings in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Today 8 Tomorrow 9 Sat 10 Sun 11 Mon 12 Tue 13 Wed 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Buratino? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
17:00 from 3000 ₸
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Song Sung Blue
Song Sung Blue
2025, USA, Biography, Drama, History
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more