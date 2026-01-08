Menu
Kinoafisha
Kulsary, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Buratino
Buratino, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary
13 January 2026
Buratino Showtimes – 13 January 2026 Screenings in Kulsary
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
8
Tomorrow
9
Sat
10
Sun
11
Mon
12
Tue
13
Wed
14
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Buratino?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
17:00
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Song Sung Blue
2025, USA, Biography, Drama, History
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree