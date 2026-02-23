Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Uvolit Zhoru Uvolit Zhoru, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary 24 February 2026

Uvolit Zhoru Showtimes – 24 February 2026 Screenings in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Today 23 Tomorrow 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Uvolit Zhoru? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
10:00 from 3000 ₸ 17:20 from 3000 ₸
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Krasavitsa
Krasavitsa
2026, Russia, Drama, War, Adventure, History
Uvolit Zhoru
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more