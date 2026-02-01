Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Greenland: Migration Greenland: Migration, 2026 Screening times in Kulsary 3 February 2026

Greenland: Migration Showtimes – 3 February 2026 Screenings in Kulsary

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 3 Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Greenland: Migration? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
10:00 from 3000 ₸ 11:10 from 3000 ₸ 17:40 from 3000 ₸
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more