Menu
Kinoafisha
Kulsary, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Bride
The Bride, 2017 Screening times in Kulsary
The Bride, 2017 Screening times in Kulsary
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
All about film
Tomorrow
10
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Bride?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qaisar Park Cinema
g. Kulsary, ul. Sarieva, 16
2D, RU
11:30
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
The Bride
2017, Russia, Horror, Thriller, Mystery
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree