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Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Kostanay
14 June 2026
Күн батыстан шыққанда Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
22:00
from 2500 ₸
22:50
from 2500 ₸
23:55
from 2500 ₸
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