Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
14 June 2026
Papasynyn qyzy Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Fri
12
Sat
13
Sun
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Papasynyn qyzy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
11:05
from 2000 ₸
12:35
from 2000 ₸
14:05
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Propast'
2026, Russia, Thriller
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree