Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 20 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 20 May 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about film
Today 15 Tomorrow 16 Sun 17 Mon 18 Tue 19 Wed 20
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Hotya by kinoda 4? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
11:45 from 2000 ₸ 15:10 from 2100 ₸ 18:35 from 2500 ₸ 23:20 from 2500 ₸
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Qara
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Өч-2: Карындаш
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more