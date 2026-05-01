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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 9 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 9 May 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 7 Fri 8 Sat 9 Sun 10 Mon 11 Tue 12 Wed 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Hotya by kinoda 4? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
11:45 from 2000 ₸ 13:35 from 2000 ₸ 15:25 from 2100 ₸ 17:15 from 2500 ₸ 19:05 from 2500 ₸ 20:55 from 2500 ₸
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