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Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
24 April 2026
Mushel zhas Showtimes – 24 April 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
10:10
from 2000 ₸
11:55
from 2000 ₸
13:40
from 2000 ₸
17:35
from 2500 ₸
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