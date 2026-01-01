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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 6 May 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 6 May 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, KZ
16:45 from 1250 ₸
Michael
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Kommersant
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Super Mario Galaxy
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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
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Moshenniki
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Перiште
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2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
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