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Өч-2: Карындаш
Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
22 May 2026
Өч-2: Карындаш Showtimes – 22 May 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
22:05
from 2500 ₸
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