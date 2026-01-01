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Moshenniki
Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
1 April 2026
Moshenniki Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
12:20
from 2000 ₸
16:10
from 2100 ₸
18:10
from 2500 ₸
20:10
from 2500 ₸
22:10
from 2500 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
20:40
from 1250 ₸
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