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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 27 March 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 27 March 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about film
Thu 26 Fri 27 Sat 28 Sun 29 Mon 30 Tue 31 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, KZ
10:30 from 2000 ₸ 12:25 from 2000 ₸ 14:20 from 2000 ₸ 16:15 from 2100 ₸ 18:10 from 2500 ₸ 20:05 from 2500 ₸ 22:00 from 2500 ₸ 23:55 from 2500 ₸
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